Nehru's Legacy and the Somnath Temple Controversy Unveiled

The recent clash between Congress and BJP has erupted over allegations concerning India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and his stance on the Somnath temple issue. Congress has accused the BJP of distorting history by selectively quoting Nehru's letters to allege appeasement politics.

Congress leader Piyush Babele questioned the BJP's motives, pointing out the exclusion of President Droupadi Murmu from the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya, hinting at potential bias against Dalit and Adivasi communities. Babele also highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's and Sardar Patel's views against using public funds for religious purposes.

The BJP's counterclaims involve allegations that Nehru harbored animosity towards the Somnath temple project post-Independence, attributing this to his appeasement policies. The dispute underscores ongoing tensions regarding the interpretation of historical events and their impact on contemporary politics.

