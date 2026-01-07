Left Menu

Nehru's Legacy and the Somnath Temple Controversy Unveiled

The Congress criticizes BJP for accusing Jawaharlal Nehru of appeasement politics concerning the Somnath temple. Congress challenges BJP over President Droupadi Murmu's exclusion from the Ayodhya event, questioning BJP's stance on Dalit and Adivasi communities. Nehru opposed using government funds for religious constructions, adhering to secular principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:59 IST
Nehru's Legacy and the Somnath Temple Controversy Unveiled
Nehru
  • Country:
  • India

The recent clash between Congress and BJP has erupted over allegations concerning India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and his stance on the Somnath temple issue. Congress has accused the BJP of distorting history by selectively quoting Nehru's letters to allege appeasement politics.

Congress leader Piyush Babele questioned the BJP's motives, pointing out the exclusion of President Droupadi Murmu from the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya, hinting at potential bias against Dalit and Adivasi communities. Babele also highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's and Sardar Patel's views against using public funds for religious purposes.

The BJP's counterclaims involve allegations that Nehru harbored animosity towards the Somnath temple project post-Independence, attributing this to his appeasement policies. The dispute underscores ongoing tensions regarding the interpretation of historical events and their impact on contemporary politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara: Factory Negligence Under Scrutiny

Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara: Factory Negligence Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Tensions Rise: U.S. Moves to Control Venezuelan Oil Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Tensions Rise: U.S. Moves to Control Venezuelan Oil Amid Geopolitical Tensio...

 Global
3
Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic Boeing Order

Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic Boeing Order

 United States
4
Supreme Court Upholds Arbitral Independence, Limiting Judicial Intrusion

Supreme Court Upholds Arbitral Independence, Limiting Judicial Intrusion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026