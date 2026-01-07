Left Menu

Feroz Khan Praises Ayodhya's Ram Temple Transformation

Actor Feroz Khan, known for his role as 'Arjun' in Mahabharat, visited the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, expressing admiration for the city's transformation. Khan emphasized the temple's inclusive symbolism. He commended the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts in developing Ayodhya as a religious tourism hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:31 IST
Feroz Khan Praises Ayodhya's Ram Temple Transformation
Feroz Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Feroz Khan, the actor famously known for portraying 'Arjun' in the Doordarshan series Mahabharat, recently visited the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya. During his visit, he expressed appreciation for the transformation Ayodhya has undergone following the temple's construction.

While outside the temple, Khan engaged with devotees, many of whom took selfies with him and some even touched his feet. Speaking to media, Khan highlighted the Ram temple as a symbol of inclusivity, noting it signifies unity across racial and religious lines.

Khan lauded the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government for positioning Ayodhya as a prominent religious tourism destination. The Mahabharat series, in which Khan starred, originally aired between 1988 and 1990 on Doordarshan, spanning 94 episodes.

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Bold Economic Vision: Pre-Budget Strategies for Industrial Growth

Haryana's Bold Economic Vision: Pre-Budget Strategies for Industrial Growth

 India
2
Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district: Police.

Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district: Po...

 India
3
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Arctic Ambition

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Arctic Ambition

 Global
4
Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026