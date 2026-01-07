Feroz Khan Praises Ayodhya's Ram Temple Transformation

Feroz Khan, the actor famously known for portraying 'Arjun' in the Doordarshan series Mahabharat, recently visited the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya. During his visit, he expressed appreciation for the transformation Ayodhya has undergone following the temple's construction.

While outside the temple, Khan engaged with devotees, many of whom took selfies with him and some even touched his feet. Speaking to media, Khan highlighted the Ram temple as a symbol of inclusivity, noting it signifies unity across racial and religious lines.

Khan lauded the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government for positioning Ayodhya as a prominent religious tourism destination. The Mahabharat series, in which Khan starred, originally aired between 1988 and 1990 on Doordarshan, spanning 94 episodes.