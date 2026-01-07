Left Menu

Fortifying Ayodhya: High-Tech Security Hub Launched Near Ram Temple

The Uttar Pradesh government has completed a modern security building near Ayodhya's Ram temple. The facility, costing Rs 11.28 crore, features a high-tech control room for enhanced surveillance and coordination. Built by CNDS, the center will be operated by the police to manage security efficiently around the temple area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:38 IST
Fortifying Ayodhya: High-Tech Security Hub Launched Near Ram Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster the security framework of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a state-of-the-art administrative building and a high-tech control room adjacent to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Spread over 12,000 square feet on police department land, the Rs 11.28 crore facility was developed by the home department with assistance from Construction and Design Services (CNDS), commencing in December 2023.

Equipped for real-time monitoring, the basement control room will enhance surveillance and emergency responses, crucial during peak periods and festivals. Project manager Devvrat Pawar announced near completion, with operational readiness by the police department expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

 India
2
Court Disposes Complaint Against Kejriwal in Public Property Defacement Case

Court Disposes Complaint Against Kejriwal in Public Property Defacement Case

 India
3
Tensions in the Arctic: US Eyes Greenland Amid International Controversy

Tensions in the Arctic: US Eyes Greenland Amid International Controversy

 Denmark
4
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026