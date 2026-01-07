Fortifying Ayodhya: High-Tech Security Hub Launched Near Ram Temple

In a significant move to bolster the security framework of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a state-of-the-art administrative building and a high-tech control room adjacent to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Spread over 12,000 square feet on police department land, the Rs 11.28 crore facility was developed by the home department with assistance from Construction and Design Services (CNDS), commencing in December 2023.

Equipped for real-time monitoring, the basement control room will enhance surveillance and emergency responses, crucial during peak periods and festivals. Project manager Devvrat Pawar announced near completion, with operational readiness by the police department expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)