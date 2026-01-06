Texas School Shooting: First Officer Faces Trial for Inaction

In a significant development following the tragic 2022 Texas elementary school shooting, the trial of Adrian Gonzales, a police officer charged with 29 counts of child endangerment for his alleged inaction, has begun. The attack resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.

During the incident, law enforcement, including Gonzales, waited for 77 minutes while the gunman remained in a classroom. The indictment accuses Gonzales of failing to engage the shooter and not adhering to active shooter protocols. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison for each charge.

The case has reignited discussions about the role of police in school shootings and triggered renewed debates over gun control laws in the United States, with few restrictions currently existing compared to other nations.

