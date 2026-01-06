Deadly Blaze in Swiss Bar Sparks Safety Concerns

In a tragic incident that has shaken the ski resort town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, a fire at the 'Le Constellation' bar on New Year's Day claimed the lives of 40 individuals, most of whom were teenagers. The inferno, believed to have been ignited by sparkler candles, caught the bar off guard due to missed safety inspections since 2019.

The absence of routine fire checks has prompted an outcry, with Crans-Montana Mayor Nicolas Feraud expressing deep regret over the oversight. Feraud explained that while the last inspection in 2019 deemed the sound-proofing foam safe and did not require a fire alarm, no checks had been conducted since. Sparkler candles have now been banned inside all venues in the town as a precautionary measure.

Authorities are currently investigating the two individuals responsible for the bar, considering charges including homicide by negligence. While police have stated there is no immediate reason for arrest or risk of flight, the incident has highlighted significant safety lapses, urging a reevaluation of protocol to prevent future tragedies.

