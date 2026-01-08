Mumbai Engineer Tracks Down Stolen Phone in Varanasi
Ankita Gupta, a software engineer from Mumbai, helped police recover her stolen mobile phone in Varanasi. The incident led to the suspension of a police officer for negligence. Gupta traced her phone to a house in the Manduadih area, enabling the recovery of her phone and 12 others.
- Country:
- India
A Mumbai-based software engineer, Ankita Gupta, recently demonstrated remarkable perseverance and tech-savvy skills in recovering her stolen mobile phone at Varanasi's Assi Ghat.
Gupta, visiting with her family, faced the unfortunate event when an unidentified thief took advantage of the bustling crowd to snatch her phone. Despite filing a police report, it was her personal efforts, alongside friends, that traced the device to a house in the Manduadih area.
The police, acting on Gupta's information, conducted a successful raid uncovering her phone plus 12 other stolen devices. Consequently, the local police officer involved faced suspension due to negligence, highlighting serious flaws in police response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- engineer
- stolen
- phone
- Varanasi
- negligence
- suspension
- Assi Ghat
- tracking
- recovery
ALSO READ
Tragic Construction Fall Sparks Negligence Investigation
Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara: Factory Negligence Under Scrutiny
Odisha School Fire Leads to Teacher Suspensions
Pollution Clash Sparks Suspension Drama in Delhi Assembly
JNU says students involved in sloganeering will face disciplinary measures, immediate suspension.