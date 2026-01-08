Left Menu

Mumbai Engineer Tracks Down Stolen Phone in Varanasi

Ankita Gupta, a software engineer from Mumbai, helped police recover her stolen mobile phone in Varanasi. The incident led to the suspension of a police officer for negligence. Gupta traced her phone to a house in the Manduadih area, enabling the recovery of her phone and 12 others.

Varanasi | Updated: 08-01-2026
A Mumbai-based software engineer, Ankita Gupta, recently demonstrated remarkable perseverance and tech-savvy skills in recovering her stolen mobile phone at Varanasi's Assi Ghat.

Gupta, visiting with her family, faced the unfortunate event when an unidentified thief took advantage of the bustling crowd to snatch her phone. Despite filing a police report, it was her personal efforts, alongside friends, that traced the device to a house in the Manduadih area.

The police, acting on Gupta's information, conducted a successful raid uncovering her phone plus 12 other stolen devices. Consequently, the local police officer involved faced suspension due to negligence, highlighting serious flaws in police response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

