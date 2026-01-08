Mumbai Engineer Tracks Down Stolen Phone in Varanasi

A Mumbai-based software engineer, Ankita Gupta, recently demonstrated remarkable perseverance and tech-savvy skills in recovering her stolen mobile phone at Varanasi's Assi Ghat.

Gupta, visiting with her family, faced the unfortunate event when an unidentified thief took advantage of the bustling crowd to snatch her phone. Despite filing a police report, it was her personal efforts, alongside friends, that traced the device to a house in the Manduadih area.

The police, acting on Gupta's information, conducted a successful raid uncovering her phone plus 12 other stolen devices. Consequently, the local police officer involved faced suspension due to negligence, highlighting serious flaws in police response.

(With inputs from agencies.)