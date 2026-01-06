Tragic Incident: Fallen Tree Branch Leads to Child's Death in Balrampur
A seven-year-old boy named Vikas died after an electricity pole fell on him in Majhauli village, Balrampur. The incident occurred when a man, Bablu Ojha, was cutting a babul tree, causing a branch to hit the pole. A case has been registered following a complaint by the family.
A tragic accident claimed the life of a seven-year-old boy in Majhauli village, Balrampur district, police reported on Tuesday. The child, identified as Vikas, succumbed to injuries when an electricity pole collapsed on him.
According to Tulsipur Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar, the incident unfolded Monday evening as Vikas was cycling home. Bablu Ojha, a local, was cutting a babul tree nearby when a branch struck the pole, causing it to fall onto the boy.
Despite being rushed to the district hospital, Vikas was declared dead by the doctors. Authorities have registered a case based on the family's complaint, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, said Kumar.
