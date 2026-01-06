Left Menu

Jailbreak Shocker: Undertrial Inmates Escape from Kannauj Prison

Two undertrial inmates, Ankit and Dimpy, escaped from Kannauj District Jail, leading to the suspension of several jail officials. The prisoners used blankets to scale a prison wall, prompting a police investigation and inspection by the DIG Prisons. Negligence by jail staff is being scrutinized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:20 IST
Two undertrial inmates managed a daring escape from Kannauj District Jail, prompting a swift response from authorities. Ankit and Dimpy, the escapees, used blankets as makeshift ropes to scale the prison walls late Sunday night.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar has assembled four police teams to track down the fugitives, while Jailer Ravindra Kumar Singh filed an official complaint at the Gursahaiganj police station. A case under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the duo, who are now the focus of a district-wide manhunt.

DIG Prisons Pradeep Gupta inspected the jail, ruling out any staff collusion while affirming preliminary negligence. The ensuing investigation resulted in the suspension of five jail officials, including the jailer and deputy jailer, for failing to prevent the breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

