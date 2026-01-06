Delhi's Judicial Reform: Full Refund on Court Settlement Fees

In a significant legal reform, the Delhi Assembly has amended the Court Fees Act, 1870, ensuring full refunds on court fees for both judicial and out-of-court settlements.

Proposed by Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, the amendment comes in response to discrimination issues noted in a 2022 case.

The new legislation eliminates the previous 50% refund limitation, fostering judicial equality and fairness for all litigants.

(With inputs from agencies.)