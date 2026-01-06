Canteen Operator Found Dead: A Mystery Unraveled

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old canteen operator was tragically found dead in Gurugram, lying in a pool of blood with a bullet wound to the head, police reported. The gruesome discovery occurred near his parked vehicle on a road in Sector 37D.

The deceased, Sanjay Sharma, was known to run a canteen outside DPG College, and police suspect his death relates to a recent dispute. His son reported the incident, prompting an official murder investigation at the Sector 10 police station.

Following a postmortem examination, Sharma's body was returned to his family. Authorities are actively pursuing the unidentified assailants responsible for the crime, with assurances that an arrest will soon follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

