Bolsonaro Back in Prison After Hospital Exams

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was re-incarcerated on Wednesday following a series of medical examinations at a hospital in Brasilia. According to his spouse Michelle Bolsonaro's Instagram post, the tests followed a head injury that led to a mild traumatic brain injury diagnosis.

His doctor, Brasil Caiado, stated in a press briefing that though the injury is minor and no intracranial injury was identified, Bolsonaro may experience dizziness and imbalance possibly linked to medication for hiccups. Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence after being convicted of attempting a coup post the 2022 presidential election loss.

The Supreme Court authorized his temporary release for the tests after last night's incident. Initially, requests were denied as it was deemed non-urgent. It follows a history of medical treatments for Bolsonaro, including dealing with complications from a 2018 stabbing incident.