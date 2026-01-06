Dikhouli's Stand Against Liquor-Induced Voting: A Community's Pledge

A village council meeting in Dikhouli, Baghpat district, has initiated a bold resolution to combat the influence of liquor in local elections. The council, convened by the District Jat Sabha, pledged to socially ostracize any candidate distributing alcohol to sway votes.

During the assembly of electoral candidates, village elders, and community representatives, the decision to implement a social boycott was unanimously agreed upon. Advocate Somendra Dhaka, head of the District Jat Sabha, emphasized that the meeting's core intent was to conduct the panchayat elections devoid of alcohol-related inducements, prioritizing integrity over victory.

With support from khap panchayats, meeting attendees committed to fostering a substance-free electoral process. Plans for a de-addiction 'yagna' and a subsequent 'nasha mukti' march, engaging women and youth, underscore their dedication to this cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)