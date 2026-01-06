Left Menu

Dikhouli's Stand Against Liquor-Induced Voting: A Community's Pledge

A village in Baghpat district resolves to socially boycott candidates who distribute liquor during upcoming panchayat elections. At a panchayat meeting, the community vows not to use alcohol as an inducement for votes, aiming for substance-free elections with the support of khap panchayats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:44 IST
Dikhouli's Stand Against Liquor-Induced Voting: A Community's Pledge
  • Country:
  • India

A village council meeting in Dikhouli, Baghpat district, has initiated a bold resolution to combat the influence of liquor in local elections. The council, convened by the District Jat Sabha, pledged to socially ostracize any candidate distributing alcohol to sway votes.

During the assembly of electoral candidates, village elders, and community representatives, the decision to implement a social boycott was unanimously agreed upon. Advocate Somendra Dhaka, head of the District Jat Sabha, emphasized that the meeting's core intent was to conduct the panchayat elections devoid of alcohol-related inducements, prioritizing integrity over victory.

With support from khap panchayats, meeting attendees committed to fostering a substance-free electoral process. Plans for a de-addiction 'yagna' and a subsequent 'nasha mukti' march, engaging women and youth, underscore their dedication to this cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Pushes for Swift Infrastructure Developments in Srinagar and Jammu

Omar Abdullah Pushes for Swift Infrastructure Developments in Srinagar and J...

 India
2
Political Scion in Hit-and-Run Controversy

Political Scion in Hit-and-Run Controversy

 India
3
India and Luxembourg: Strengthening Ties in Fintech, Space, and AI

India and Luxembourg: Strengthening Ties in Fintech, Space, and AI

 Luxembourg
4
Underage Wedding Halted: Eight Arrested in West Bengal

Underage Wedding Halted: Eight Arrested in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026