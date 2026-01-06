Left Menu

Wildlife Sanctuary Eviction: Assam Govt Clears 6,200 Bighas of Encroached Land

The Assam government conducted an eviction drive in Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, clearing 6,200 bighas of encroached land and affecting 710 families. The operation, completed without any incidents, aimed to restore the protected wildlife area, which is home to diverse fauna and part of the Kaziranga ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tezpur | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:46 IST
Wildlife Sanctuary Eviction: Assam Govt Clears 6,200 Bighas of Encroached Land
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Assam government has executed a major eviction drive at the Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, successfully reclaiming approximately 6,200 bighas of unauthorized land occupation. This significant operation affected about 710 families, with administrative efforts centered on preserving the sanctity of this vital ecological area.

Starting on January 5, the two-day drive witnessed the clearance of illegal settlements across crucial forest regions in the Sonitpur and Nagaon districts. According to Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, a coordinated approach involving local law enforcement and community negotiations facilitated a mostly peaceful resolution to the land dispute.

Despite prior attempts at settlement by occupants citing harsh winter conditions as grounds for delay, the administration proceeded with the eviction. Maintaining the ecological balance of the Burhachapori area is imperative, encompassing its significant biodiversity and status as a buffer for the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

