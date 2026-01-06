Left Menu

Massive Eviction in Burhachapori: Restoring Assam's Wild Heritage

The Assam government completed an eviction drive in Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, removing 710 families from encroached land. Despite requests for leniency during winter, all illegal occupants were evicted without incident, restoring 6,200 bighas of forest land crucial to Assam's natural ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tezpur | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to protect Assam's wildlife reserves, the state government has successfully completed an eviction drive in the Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, removing settlements from approximately 6,200 bighas of land. The eviction, affecting 710 families, aimed to reclaim illegally occupied land crucial for environmental conservation.

The two-day operation, which concluded on Tuesday, saw Sonitpur District authorities reclaim forest land across multiple areas, including Tezpur Sadar and Dhekiajuli. Despite cold weather complaints, officials did not permit delays. Instead, a large police force ensured a smooth eviction without incidents, utilizing 36 excavators and 60 tractors.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the need to protect Assam's natural heritage against encroachment, stating no exceptions would be made. Last year, similar efforts reclaimed over 2,099 hectares. The sanctuary, integral to local biodiversity, houses rare species like the one-horned rhinoceros and Bengal florican, underscoring the importance of such drives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

