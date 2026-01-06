Massive Mobile Heist: Police Bust Interstate Gang, Recover Over 800 Phones
Police have arrested six members of an interstate gang, recovering 821 stolen mobile phones valued at Rs 6 to 8 crore. The gang operated in NCR, targeting crowded markets. Two juveniles were apprehended. The stolen phones were sold in Bihar and Jharkhand. A significant step in tackling street crimes.
In a significant crackdown, police have apprehended six members of an alleged interstate gang and recovered 821 stolen mobile phones estimated to be worth between Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore. Officials described this operation as one of the largest recoveries in the state's history.
The gang, which included two juveniles, was caught by the Phase 2 police station team. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy stated that the group targeted crowded markets in the NCR, especially during the winter months.
Individuals such as Govind Mahto and others from Bihar and Jharkhand were identified among the accused. The case marks a substantial effort by the Uttar Pradesh police to combat street crimes, with tens of thousands of stolen phones previously recovered statewide.