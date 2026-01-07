Judge Alvin Hellerstein, presiding over the trial of Venezuela's ousted leader Nicolas Maduro, firmly upholds the principles of justice, drawing from his Jewish faith. At 92, Hellerstein's long legal career reflects a dedication to fairness, exemplified by his decision to promote equitable solutions in prominent cases.

Known for challenging influential figures and decisions, Hellerstein dismissed a $675 million 9/11 settlement as insufficient and has repeatedly rebuked legal maneuvers by former President Donald Trump. His Orthodox beliefs guide his judicial philosophy, as seen in his courtroom decor and scheduling practices.

Hellerstein's tenure and impact are significant—despite concerns about his age affecting protracted cases, his rulings remain influential in shaping judicial discourse, ensuring the law aligns with ethical values and justice. His storied career showcases a commitment to integrity over decades of service.