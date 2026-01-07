China Halts Dual-Use Exports to Japan Amidst Rising Tensions

China has taken a significant step by banning the export of dual-use goods to Japan, stirring further discord over the contentious issue of Taiwan. The Chinese commerce ministry's decision is directed at preventing any enhancement of Japanese military capabilities.

As tensions rise, Japan has expressed its disapproval through a formal protest led by Masaaki Kanai, head of Asia Oceanian affairs. The move, Japan suggests, deviates from established international norms and could further erode bilateral relations between the two countries.

These developments follow China's military maneuvers near Taiwan and its remarks against 'pro-independence forces' in Japan and Taiwan. The geopolitical landscape is ever more volatile as regional powers assert their stance over territorial claims and historical grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)