IMC Leader's Son Accused in Meth Possession After Car Crash

Farman Raza Khan, son of Ittehade Millat Council (IMC) leader, was arrested for purportedly carrying crystal meth after his car collided with a bus, police reported on Wednesday.

Khan's vehicle, en route to Bareilly, crashed near Kachhiyani Kheda temple in Shahjahanpur. Despite the car's damage, no injuries were reported, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi.

Upon investigation, officers found half a gram of meth inside Khan's car. He confessed to purchasing it in Delhi for personal use. Legal actions have been initiated under the NDPS Act.