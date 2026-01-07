Kerala High Court Extends Interim Protection for Expelled MLA

The Kerala High Court has once again extended interim protection from arrest for expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces allegations of rape and forced abortion. The extension is valid for two weeks, with the next court hearing scheduled for January 21.

Mamkootathil had previously been denied anticipatory bail by the Thiruvananthapuram Principal District and Sessions Court. He argues that his arrest is unwarranted, asserting his innocence and claiming the relationship with the complainant was consensual at first.

In a controversial development, Mamkootathil emerged from hiding after securing interim relief on December 6, 2025, and was seen casting his vote in recent local body elections despite his expulsion from the Congress party.