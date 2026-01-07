Left Menu

Kerala High Court Extends Interim Protection for Expelled MLA

The Kerala High Court has extended interim protection from arrest for expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in connection to allegations of rape and forced abortion. The court will re-evaluate the case on January 21. Mamkootathil contends that the charges against him stem from a consensual relationship turned sour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-01-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 13:06 IST
Kerala High Court Extends Interim Protection for Expelled MLA
Rahul Mamkootathil
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has once again extended interim protection from arrest for expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces allegations of rape and forced abortion. The extension is valid for two weeks, with the next court hearing scheduled for January 21.

Mamkootathil had previously been denied anticipatory bail by the Thiruvananthapuram Principal District and Sessions Court. He argues that his arrest is unwarranted, asserting his innocence and claiming the relationship with the complainant was consensual at first.

In a controversial development, Mamkootathil emerged from hiding after securing interim relief on December 6, 2025, and was seen casting his vote in recent local body elections despite his expulsion from the Congress party.

TRENDING

1
PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

 India
3
Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

 Global
4
RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Agency

RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Age...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026