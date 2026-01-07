Left Menu

Outrage as Video Shows Brutal Assault of Minors Over Peas

In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, two minor boys were allegedly tied and beaten by a man for eating peas from his field. The assailant, Kapil Oraon, has been arrested following a complaint filed by the father of one of the children. The shocking incident has sparked widespread attention after a video of the assault went viral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 07-01-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 13:51 IST
In a shocking incident from Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, a man allegedly tied up two minor boys and assaulted them for plucking peas from his field, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place on January 4, led to the arrest of 26-year-old Kapil Oraon, who faces legal action after one of the victim's fathers filed a complaint with the Rajpur police. Authorities revealed that Oraon, both a neighbor and a relative of the victims, dragged the boys to his home, verbally abused them, and then proceeded to beat them with his fists and feet before binding their hands and legs with rope.

The case, filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), has generated significant public outrage, especially after a video capturing the assault went viral on social media platforms, escalating calls for justice. Investigations continue as authorities delve deeper into the case.

