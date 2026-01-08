Prime Video unveils new Telugu movie 'Cheekatilo', film to release on Jan 23

Streaming service Prime Video on Thursday announced ''Cheekatilo'', its new original movie starring actor Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role.

The movie, directed by Sharan Kopishetty, is an edge-of-the-seat crime suspense about a true crime podcaster whose relentless quest for truth exposes some of the most brutal and darkest secrets of the city. Set to be released on January 23, the film is produced by D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and also stars actor Viswadev Rachakonda.

Set against the backdrop of bustling city of Hyderabad, ''Cheekatilo'' features Dhulipala as Sandhya, a true crime podcaster, who goes on a relentless pursuit of justice after her intern's mysterious death unravels a chilling trail of brutal crimes.

In a statement, Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India, said the streaming service remains committed to expanding its south Originals slate with stories that are bold, rooted, and creatively distinct. "What sets 'Cheekatilo' apart is its blend of cultural authenticity, with modern storytelling mediums like podcasts that play a key role in the narrative. We believe the movie's universal themes of resilience and sisterhood will extend its appeal far beyond the Telugu-speaking diaspora and connect with audiences across India and globally,'' he added.

''Cheekatilo'' also features Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)