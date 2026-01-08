Left Menu

Prime Video unveils new Telugu movie 'Cheekatilo', film to release on Jan 23

Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and also stars actor Viswadev Rachakonda.Set against the backdrop of bustling city of Hyderabad, Cheekatilo features Dhulipala as Sandhya, a true crime podcaster, who goes on a relentless pursuit of justice after her interns mysterious death unravels a chilling trail of brutal crimes.In a statement, Nikhil Madhok, director head of Originals, Prime Video India, said the streaming service remains committed to expanding its south Originals slate with stories that are bold, rooted, and creatively distinct.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:24 IST
Prime Video unveils new Telugu movie 'Cheekatilo', film to release on Jan 23
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming service Prime Video on Thursday announced ''Cheekatilo'', its new original movie starring actor Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role.

The movie, directed by Sharan Kopishetty, is an edge-of-the-seat crime suspense about a true crime podcaster whose relentless quest for truth exposes some of the most brutal and darkest secrets of the city. Set to be released on January 23, the film is produced by D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and also stars actor Viswadev Rachakonda.

Set against the backdrop of bustling city of Hyderabad, ''Cheekatilo'' features Dhulipala as Sandhya, a true crime podcaster, who goes on a relentless pursuit of justice after her intern's mysterious death unravels a chilling trail of brutal crimes.

In a statement, Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India, said the streaming service remains committed to expanding its south Originals slate with stories that are bold, rooted, and creatively distinct. "What sets 'Cheekatilo' apart is its blend of cultural authenticity, with modern storytelling mediums like podcasts that play a key role in the narrative. We believe the movie's universal themes of resilience and sisterhood will extend its appeal far beyond the Telugu-speaking diaspora and connect with audiences across India and globally,'' he added.

''Cheekatilo'' also features Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thirty-nine dead in Gambia migrant boat sinking, officials say

Thirty-nine dead in Gambia migrant boat sinking, officials say

Global
2
ED started search operation at 6 am, when there was no one present, alleges Mamata Banerjee after visiting I-PAC's Salt lake office.

ED started search operation at 6 am, when there was no one present, alleges ...

 India
3
Patna Civil court receives bomb threat email

Patna Civil court receives bomb threat email

 India
4
APEDA launches initiative to boost agri-food, agri-tech startups, exports: Chairman Abhishek Dev

APEDA launches initiative to boost agri-food, agri-tech startups, exports: C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026