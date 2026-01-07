Left Menu

Tension Erupts at Turkman Gate: Anti-Encroachment Drive Sparks Violent Clash

In Delhi's Turkman Gate, an anti-encroachment drive led to violence involving stone-pelting and injuries to police personnel. Amid heightened security, unrest unfolded as authorities cleared illegal structures. Misinformation and community unease surrounded the event. Investigations are underway to identify perpetrators and assess whether the violence was premeditated.

Updated: 07-01-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Shuttered shops and overturned scooters marked Turkman Gate's tense atmosphere as a heavy security presence dominated following Wednesday's violent unrest.

Violence erupted during the anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque. People allegedly pelted stones, injuring at least five police officers.

Amid ongoing investigations, police continue to secure the area to prevent further disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

