Andhra Police arrest two people, including YSRCP functionary, on defamation charges

Andhra Pradesh Police arrested two persons, including a YSRCP functionary, for allegedly conspiring to defame the sanctity of Tirumala and the Police Department, officials said on Thursday. Allapaka Koti, the YSRCP functionary and Mohana Krishna, a photographer of a local daily, were arrested at Tirupati Zoo Park Road, for allegedly purchasing old liquor bottles and deliberately dumping them near bushes outside Kaustubam Guest House to target Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Police Department, an official press release said. Police also said that they were on the lookout for another YSRCP social media activist for the same charges. The dumping of liquor bottles was part of a conspiracy, police said. On January 4, Police said social media posts went viral claiming that liquor bottles were found in Tirumala, and alleging that dozens of liquor bottles were present near the Police Guest House.

Further, the Police noted that claims were made that liquor was routinely being brought to Tirumala through the Alipiri toll gate, and photographs of empty liquor bottles were also made viral.

However, preliminary investigation established that empty liquor bottles had no connection with the Police Guest House, the press release said.

Based on CCTV footage analysis, vehicle movement tracking and other technical details, the Police said Koti conspired with others with the intention of targeting TTD and the Police Department, said the press release.

Meanwhile, special teams were formed to nab Naveen while further investigation is underway.

