Yemen Crisis: Leadership Turmoil Strains Gulf Alliances

The Southern Transitional Council's leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, is in the spotlight after skipping a key flight to Riyadh amid rising tensions in Yemen. His absence highlights deepening rifts between Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and the UAE, challenging their coalition against the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

The political landscape in Yemen witnessed intense drama as Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), sparked controversy by missing a critical flight to Riyadh. His absence has intensified the crisis in Yemen, spotlighting tensions between regional powers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

While the Southern Transitional Council asserts Zubaidi was preoccupied with overseeing military operations in Aden, concerns grow over the stability of the Gulf coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis. The deepening rift between the close U.S. allies reflects broader geopolitical disagreements.

The United Arab Emirates' assertive foreign policy has raised questions as it diverges from Saudi leadership. Recent escalations, underscored by accusations of distributing weapons in Aden, threaten civil stability and the unity of the coalition. Zubaidi and others face allegations of inciting rebellion and disciplinary actions from Yemen's government.

