Practo expands to US after UAE debut last year

Health-tech platform Practo on Thursday announced its expansion into the US with the launch of its care navigation platform in the worlds major healthcare market. The US launch signals something larger than expansion it shows that an India-built healthcare technology can meaningfully solve for depth, trust, and navigation even in the worlds most complex systems, Practo Co-founder CEO Shashank ND stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:38 IST
Health-tech platform Practo on Thursday announced its expansion into the US with the launch of its care navigation platform in the world's major healthcare market. Practo has seen rapid organic adoption since its soft launch in the US last year, listing more than 2 lakh doctors on its platform and reaching an annualised GMV run-rate of over USD 75 million, underscoring early momentum in the world's largest healthcare market, the company said in a statement. ''The US launch signals something larger than expansion; it shows that an India-built healthcare technology can meaningfully solve for depth, trust, and navigation even in the world's most complex systems," Practo Co-founder & CEO Shashank ND stated. The platform is also expanding its US team to strengthen its on-ground presence and accelerate onboarding of independent practices, clinics, hospitals, and large healthcare chains onto the platform, it stated. In parallel, the company is evaluating strategic acquisitions to deepen provider networks, broaden specialty coverage, and reinforce category leadership, the company said. Practo had expanded into the UAE in 2025.

