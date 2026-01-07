Cyprus Takes Helm: Bridging Europe and the Middle East

NICOSIA, Jan 7 - Cyprus has officially assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union, inaugurating its six-month leadership term with a high-profile meeting in Nicosia. The event was notably attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa.

This marks the second time the east Mediterranean island has undertaken the EU presidency. The official ceremony in Nicosia will also include representatives from the Middle East, signalling Cyprus's ambition to serve as a diplomatic bridge between Europe and the region.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides underscored his commitment to enhancing the EU's integration and autonomy amid ongoing international challenges. His private meeting with President Zelenskiy emphasizes the EU's continued support for Ukraine as the conflict with Russia persists.