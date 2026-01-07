Southern Separatist Tensions: Yemen's Political Storm
Tensions flare in Yemen as Southern Transitional Council leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi remains in Aden, bypassing a crucial meeting in Riyadh. This development highlights the growing rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with implications for the geopolitical landscape and ongoing conflict with the Iran-aligned Houthis.
In a surprising twist amid Yemen's ongoing conflict, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), opted to remain in Aden instead of attending crucial talks in Riyadh. This absence marks a significant moment in the political dynamics between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The STC, a UAE-backed force, sees Zubaidi's decision as a strategic one due to current security concerns. Meanwhile, Saudi-backed Yemeni forces advance towards Aden, intensifying the conflict and heralding potential shifts in regional alliances.
This development underscores a growing division within the Gulf coalition against the Iran-aligned Houthis, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia backing opposing sides in a landscape characterized by complex geopolitical motivations.
