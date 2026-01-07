Knife Attack Over Debt Leaves Trader Critically Injured

In a shocking turn of events, a 32-year-old snack trader identified as Udaybhan was brutally attacked over a financial disagreement, sustaining severe injuries as a knife became lodged in his abdomen.

The confrontation erupted on Tuesday night in Dariyabad village, escalating to violence when the suspect stabbed Udaybhan following a heated argument over owed money. The attacker attempted to set Udaybhan on fire before fleeing the scene, leaving the victim critically injured.

Swift public and emergency response led to Udaybhan's transport first to a community health center, and subsequently to a district hospital. Surgeons managed to remove the knife after hours of effort. The gravely injured trader was then referred to BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi. Police are pursuing leads to apprehend the suspect, amidst local reports of ongoing financial disputes between the parties involved.

