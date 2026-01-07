Knife Attack Over Debt Leaves Trader Critically Injured

Left Menu

A snack trader named Udaybhan was critically injured in a knife attack after a credit dispute in Dariyabad village. The accused fled the scene, leaving the knife lodged in Udaybhan's abdomen for three hours before medical professionals removed it. The police have launched an investigation to find the attacker.

Updated: 07-01-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a 32-year-old snack trader identified as Udaybhan was brutally attacked over a financial disagreement, sustaining severe injuries as a knife became lodged in his abdomen.

The confrontation erupted on Tuesday night in Dariyabad village, escalating to violence when the suspect stabbed Udaybhan following a heated argument over owed money. The attacker attempted to set Udaybhan on fire before fleeing the scene, leaving the victim critically injured.

Swift public and emergency response led to Udaybhan's transport first to a community health center, and subsequently to a district hospital. Surgeons managed to remove the knife after hours of effort. The gravely injured trader was then referred to BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi. Police are pursuing leads to apprehend the suspect, amidst local reports of ongoing financial disputes between the parties involved.

