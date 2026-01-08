Left Menu

Shahjahanpur police launches portal to report street crimes, traffic woes

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:39 IST
Shahjahanpur police launches portal to report street crimes, traffic woes
  • Country:
  • India

Police here on Thursday launched a portal which allows the general public to directly report crimes to senior officers of the force.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that 988 people from 22 police station areas of the district were linked with the Citizen Police Coordination Portal (CPCP) on Thursday.

These people include teachers, journalists, intellectuals and residents living near schools and other sensitive locations.

He said the portal will allow citizens to confidentially report information related to crimes, illegal activities, traffic problems, incidents of molestation or indecent remarks against women and girls, and road accidents, among others.

Dwivedi said that any complaint or input submitted on the portal will automatically be forwarded to a WhatsApp group linked with the system.

The group will be accessible only to the superintendent of police and two additional superintendents of police, who will act on the inputs on a priority basis.

The SP said meetings with members associated with the portal will be held once or twice a month at different police stations to review issues and seek feedback.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former Mizoram Ranji player collapses and dies during cricket match in Aizawl

Former Mizoram Ranji player collapses and dies during cricket match in Aizaw...

 India
2
Four-year-old girl found dead in Bihar’s Khagaria, rape suspected

Four-year-old girl found dead in Bihar’s Khagaria, rape suspected

 India
3
Indian Army launches digital platform to enable commanders make informed decisions

Indian Army launches digital platform to enable commanders make informed dec...

 India
4
Got no option, as Congressman got to work for party: Shivakumar on Assam role

Got no option, as Congressman got to work for party: Shivakumar on Assam rol...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026