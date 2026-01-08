Shahjahanpur police launches portal to report street crimes, traffic woes

Police here on Thursday launched a portal which allows the general public to directly report crimes to senior officers of the force.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that 988 people from 22 police station areas of the district were linked with the Citizen Police Coordination Portal (CPCP) on Thursday.

These people include teachers, journalists, intellectuals and residents living near schools and other sensitive locations.

He said the portal will allow citizens to confidentially report information related to crimes, illegal activities, traffic problems, incidents of molestation or indecent remarks against women and girls, and road accidents, among others.

Dwivedi said that any complaint or input submitted on the portal will automatically be forwarded to a WhatsApp group linked with the system.

The group will be accessible only to the superintendent of police and two additional superintendents of police, who will act on the inputs on a priority basis.

The SP said meetings with members associated with the portal will be held once or twice a month at different police stations to review issues and seek feedback.

