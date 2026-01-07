Left Menu

Tragic Overload: BLO's Death in West Bengal Sparks Debate

A booth-level officer in West Bengal's Malda district has died, with family alleging stress from excessive workload during electoral roll revision. The officer, Samprita Choudhury Sanyal, was reportedly unwell but continued to work. Her death has sparked political debate over pressure on election workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a booth-level officer in West Bengal's Malda district passed away, allegedly under the strain of an overwhelming workload. The officer, Samprita Choudhury Sanyal, had been battling illness but continued to work on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, despite medical advice to rest.

Family members claim Sanyal's health worsened as the pressure of her duties mounted, ultimately leading to her untimely death at home. She served as the BLO for booth number 163 in the Englishbazar Municipality area and resided in the Phulbari Pakurtala region, according to local police sources.

The incident has stirred a political controversy, with Trinamool Congress and BJP representatives weighing in on the issue. Trinamool Congress councillor Gayatri Ghosh criticized the excessive pressure on BLOs, while BJP's Ajay Gangopadhyay noted that the blame should not rest solely on the Election Commission, highlighting additional pressures from local leaders.

