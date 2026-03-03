'Operation Aakraman-21': Haryana Police's Mega Crackdown on Crime

In an assertive move to bolster public safety, Haryana Police launched the ambitious 'Operation Aakraman-21,' targeting crime and anti-social activities across the state. Led by Director General of Police Ajay Singhal, the operation resulted in the registration of 461 cases and the arrest of 1,048 individuals.

The special drive, deploying 7,471 police personnel in 1,460 teams, focused on illicit activities under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, NDPS Act, Excise Act, and Arms Act. The crackdown, executed in anticipation of the Holi festival, sent a robust message about the state's zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

Significant seizures included country-made pistols and narcotics, alongside numerous arrests under non-bailable warrants. Officials emphasized the ongoing commitment to maintaining a peaceful environment in Haryana, underpinning the police's robust stance on law enforcement and governance. 'Operation Aakraman-21' stands as a significant act in the state's continued efforts to uphold law and order.