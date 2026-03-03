Left Menu

'Operation Aakraman-21': Haryana Police's Mega Crackdown on Crime

Haryana Police launched 'Operation Aakraman-21' to counteract crime across the state, executing raids that led to the arrest of over 1,000 individuals. This drive underscores their zero-tolerance stance toward crimes like drug trafficking and illegal arms possession, aiming to maintain law, order, and public safety, particularly during Holi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:47 IST
'Operation Aakraman-21': Haryana Police's Mega Crackdown on Crime
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move to bolster public safety, Haryana Police launched the ambitious 'Operation Aakraman-21,' targeting crime and anti-social activities across the state. Led by Director General of Police Ajay Singhal, the operation resulted in the registration of 461 cases and the arrest of 1,048 individuals.

The special drive, deploying 7,471 police personnel in 1,460 teams, focused on illicit activities under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, NDPS Act, Excise Act, and Arms Act. The crackdown, executed in anticipation of the Holi festival, sent a robust message about the state's zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

Significant seizures included country-made pistols and narcotics, alongside numerous arrests under non-bailable warrants. Officials emphasized the ongoing commitment to maintaining a peaceful environment in Haryana, underpinning the police's robust stance on law enforcement and governance. 'Operation Aakraman-21' stands as a significant act in the state's continued efforts to uphold law and order.

TRENDING

1
Telangana High Court Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unveiled

Telangana High Court Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unveiled

 India
2
Tragic Accident at Chinki-Boras Dam Construction: Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny

Tragic Accident at Chinki-Boras Dam Construction: Safety Lapses Under Scruti...

 India
3
Macclesfield's Stadium Scare: A Twist After Historic FA Cup Triumph

Macclesfield's Stadium Scare: A Twist After Historic FA Cup Triumph

 United Kingdom
4
Currency Havens: U.S. Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Tensions

Currency Havens: U.S. Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026