Delhi High Court Calls for Safety Overhaul in Hospitality Sector

The Delhi High Court has urged the authorities to devise and implement safety measures to prevent fire and other accidents in hotels, clubs, and restaurants. The court treated a writ petition as a representation, emphasizing the need for a prompt response and a safety audit to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday prompted authorities to develop an action plan ensuring fire and accident prevention measures in hotels, clubs, and restaurants within the national capital. The appeal follows concerns over public safety and compliance with safety protocols.

Responding to a petition filed by advocate Arpit Bhargava, the bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the matter be considered with urgency. They instructed that necessary safety audits be conducted and appropriate measures taken to safeguard public safety.

The court emphasized treating the plea as a formal representation, asking the Delhi government, MCD, and NDMC to collaborate on identifying risks and implementing strategies for minimizing accidents while ensuring accountability for negligence. This move comes in light of incidents like the 2025 nightclub fire in Goa, which spotlighted deficiencies in safety adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

