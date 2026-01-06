Left Menu

Public Safety Protocols in Tamil Nadu Events: A Comprehensive Approach

The Tamil Nadu government has outlined Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for public gatherings following a tragic stampede. The SOPs include 16 conditions focused on safety and crowd management. Organizers must uphold responsibilities for crowd and amenity provisions, with coordination led by a District Level Event Safety Monitoring Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster public safety at large events, the Tamil Nadu government has released a detailed Government Order (GO) specifying Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). This comes in response to a fatal stampede at a rally led by actor-politician Vijay in September 2025, which claimed 41 lives.

Signed by Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, the SOPs stipulate 16 conditions aimed at ensuring crowd safety and respect for citizens' rights. The protocols apply to gatherings exceeding 5,000 participants and require organizers to submit event applications well in advance, detailing safety measures and crowd control plans.

For large-scale events, the police and a specially formed District Level Event Safety Monitoring Committee will oversee coordination to maintain order, provide essential amenities, and uphold public safety. Organizers must also ensure proper facilities for drinking water and sanitation while adhering to police terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

