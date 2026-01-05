Illicit Fuel Seizure Shakes Pulwama: Public Safety Concerns Rise
Police have confiscated six barrels of fuel suspected of being illegally transported in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The seized consignment, considered hazardous, posed significant public safety risks. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the fuel's origin, destination, and any further involved individuals.
Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district confiscated six barrels of fuel on Monday, suspected to be transported under illegal circumstances. The consignment was seized at Litter in Pulwama after confirmations of its illicit transportation surfaced.
The perilous nature of the material and its potential threat to public safety necessitated the police's decisive action. The vehicle carrying the barrels was also seized, according to an official statement from the department.
An investigative case has been opened at the Litter police station. Authorities are actively working to uncover the fuel's origin, intended delivery point, and are probing for the involvement of any additional individuals.
