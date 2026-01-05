Illicit Fuel Seizure Shakes Pulwama: Public Safety Concerns Rise

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district confiscated six barrels of fuel on Monday, suspected to be transported under illegal circumstances. The consignment was seized at Litter in Pulwama after confirmations of its illicit transportation surfaced.

The perilous nature of the material and its potential threat to public safety necessitated the police's decisive action. The vehicle carrying the barrels was also seized, according to an official statement from the department.

An investigative case has been opened at the Litter police station. Authorities are actively working to uncover the fuel's origin, intended delivery point, and are probing for the involvement of any additional individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)