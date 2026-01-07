Clash Erupts During Anti-Encroachment Drive at Turkman Gate
A violent protest erupted at Turkman Gate during a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive, leading to clashes between police and protesters. Several arrests were made, and five policemen were injured. The incident occurred as authorities attempted to remove illegal constructions near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque.
A tense encounter unfolded at Turkman Gate, where a group of protesters violently disrupted a court-ordered anti-encroachment action, resulting in injuries to five police personnel. The operation aimed at removing illegal structures met fierce resistance as the crowd clashed with authorities.
Protesters reportedly hurled stones, disregarding repeated warnings from police, who were armed with a loud-hailer, to disperse from the scene. The ensuing chaos led to significant damage to police barricades and equipment.
Authorities have apprehended several individuals, including a minor, for their roles in the unrest, while law enforcement continues to investigate the incident. Police emphasize that the mosque was not harmed during the drive and maintain control in the area to prevent further disturbances.