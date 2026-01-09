UPDATE 1-Russian attack hits infrastructure target in western Lviv region, governor says

A ‌Russian attack struck an infrastructure target in western Ukraine's Lviv region, officials in the ⁠region said early on Friday.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi, writing on Telegram, gave no details ​on the strike and did not say what weapons ‍had been deployed. Sadovyi said it was for Ukraine's military to determine if the weapon deployed by Russian forces was an Oreshnik ⁠missile.

Kozytskyi ‌said experts ⁠were examining the area where the strike occurred. Russia fired an Oreshnik missile ‍against the Ukrainian city of Dnipro for the first time ​in November 2024.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said ⁠the Oreshnik's destructive power is comparable to that of a nuclear weapon, even ⁠when fitted with a conventional warhead. Ukraine's Air Force warned of the threat of missiles being fired from ⁠a Russian testing ground in Kapustin Yar, where the Oreshnik ⁠is based ‌in southeastern Russia. Oreshnik missiles have also been based in Russia's ally, Belarus.