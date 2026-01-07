Delhi High Court Demands Safety Audit: Protecting Public from Fire Hazards in Hospitality Sector

The Delhi High Court has directed local authorities to devise a safety plan aimed at preventing fires and other incidents in the hospitality sector across the national capital.

The court's decision came after a petition, led by advocate Arpit Bhargava, highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive safety audit of hotels, clubs, and restaurants.

This move mandates that the plea be treated as an official representation by authorities, compelling them to take necessary and timely actions to implement improved safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)