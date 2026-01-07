Left Menu

Telangana High Court Stays CAT Order on BrahMos DG Appointment

The Telangana High Court granted an interim stay on a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that annulled the appointment of Jaiteerth R Joshi as Director General of BrahMos Aerospace. The stay came after Joshi filed a plea against CAT's decision, which also directed reconsideration of Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu's candidature.

The Telangana High Court has issued an interim stay on a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order, which had previously annulled the appointment of Jaiteerth R Joshi as the Director General of BrahMos Aerospace.

The court's decision follows a plea filed by Joshi seeking to halt the CAT order. The CAT decision, made on December 29 of the previous year, had invalidated Joshi's appointment, directing the Union Government and other related parties to reevaluate Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu's candidacy for the same position.

This legal tussle has brought attention to the procedures surrounding high-profile appointments within key defense organizations like BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

