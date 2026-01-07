Former Caretaker Arrested for Shocking Double Murder Heist in Delhi

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police apprehended a former caretaker, Ashok Kumar Sen, for the harrowing murder of an elderly couple in East Delhi's Shahdara. Authorities arrested the suspect after an extensive chase spanning 500 kilometers, culminating in Rajasthan.

The investigation that initially seemed to lack vital evidence soon pinpointed Sen as the suspect through diligent police work that utilized mobile records, CCTV footage, and detailed interrogations. His method involved exploiting his former employment with the victims and utilizing gaps in security systems to execute the crime without leaving any forensic traces.

The suspect, who was motivated by financial gain, carefully plotted the robbery, including studying CCTV blind spots and preemptively avoiding detection through meticulous planning. Further investigation is ongoing to determine potential accomplices.