Left Menu

Former Caretaker Arrested for Shocking Double Murder Heist in Delhi

A former caretaker has been arrested for the murder of an elderly couple and robbery of their jewelry in Shahdara, Delhi. Ashok Kumar Sen was captured after a 500-kilometer chase to Rajasthan. The crime involved meticulous planning, using blind spots in CCTV coverage and leaving no forensic traces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:46 IST
Former Caretaker Arrested for Shocking Double Murder Heist in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police apprehended a former caretaker, Ashok Kumar Sen, for the harrowing murder of an elderly couple in East Delhi's Shahdara. Authorities arrested the suspect after an extensive chase spanning 500 kilometers, culminating in Rajasthan.

The investigation that initially seemed to lack vital evidence soon pinpointed Sen as the suspect through diligent police work that utilized mobile records, CCTV footage, and detailed interrogations. His method involved exploiting his former employment with the victims and utilizing gaps in security systems to execute the crime without leaving any forensic traces.

The suspect, who was motivated by financial gain, carefully plotted the robbery, including studying CCTV blind spots and preemptively avoiding detection through meticulous planning. Further investigation is ongoing to determine potential accomplices.

TRENDING

1
High Seas Tension: U.S. Attempts Seizure of Russian-Tanker in Global Oil Power Play

High Seas Tension: U.S. Attempts Seizure of Russian-Tanker in Global Oil Pow...

 Global
2
US Forces Seize Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker After Pursuit

US Forces Seize Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker After Pursuit

 United States
3
Solid Waste Controversy: NGT Demands Answers from Cement Unit

Solid Waste Controversy: NGT Demands Answers from Cement Unit

 India
4
Tragic Loss: Three-Year-Old Found in Wheat Field

Tragic Loss: Three-Year-Old Found in Wheat Field

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026