Left Menu

Two held in Sonipat for suspected involvement in Rohit Shaukeen murder

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:06 IST
Two held in Sonipat for suspected involvement in Rohit Shaukeen murder
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested from a bus stand in Sonipat on Thursday for allegedly providing weapons used in the murder of property dealer Rohit Shaukeen, police said on Thursday.

Acting on instructions of gangster Sunil Sardhania, the two men allegedly provided two illegal pistols to Vinod alias Pehalwan and Shakti, who fired gunshots at Rohit Shaukeen in August last year, they said.

A scooter used in the crime was recovered from their possession. The number of arrests in the case now rises to 12.

Amit (25) and Vashu (23), both residents of Gangana village in Sonipat, already have murder and assault cases against them, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

Shaukeen, a property dealer in Delhi, was shot dead on August 4 on SPR road in Gurugram by assailants dressed as food and grocery delivery agents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Senate advances resolution to block Trump from further military action in Venezuela

US Senate advances resolution to block Trump from further military action in...

 United States
2
Elderly Kashmiri Pandit couple assaulted in Srinagar; ex-IRS officer among 3 held

Elderly Kashmiri Pandit couple assaulted in Srinagar; ex-IRS officer among 3...

 India
3
Wisconsin man accused of killing parents to fund Trump assassination plot pleads guilty to homicide

Wisconsin man accused of killing parents to fund Trump assassination plot pl...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-UK's FTSE 100 ends flat as energy, retailers weakness counters defence gains

UPDATE 1-UK's FTSE 100 ends flat as energy, retailers weakness counters defe...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026