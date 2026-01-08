Counter-terror operations targeting terrorist infra, funding must continue in mission mode: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said counter- terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing must continue in a ''mission mode'', asserting that all the resources will be made available to achieve the goal of ''terror-free'' Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.

Chairing a high-level security review meeting on the Union Territory here, Shah directed all security agencies to remain alert and continue to work in synergy to ensure that the gains achieved after abrogation of Article 370 are sustained.

He assured that all the resources will be made available in this endeavour.

The meeting was attended by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director (IB) Tapan Kumar Deka, and the chief secretary and DGP of the UT.

Heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

Appreciating the efforts of the security agencies for strengthening security scenario of the UT, Shah stated that ''counter-terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a mission mode should be continued''. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to lasting peace in J&K and completely eliminating terrorism.

Reiterating the zero tolerance policy against terrorism, Shah said that due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the terror eco-system in J&K has been crippled, according to an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)