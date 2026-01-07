Sambhal Shrine Faces Eviction Amidst Land-use Controversy
The Sambhal administration has ordered the removal of a mosque and shrine built on land designated as a graveyard. The committee in charge seeks approval to retain the structures, claiming ancestral ties and use by all communities for worship.
- Country:
- India
The Sambhal administration has issued a stern directive for the removal of a mosque and shrine newly erected on land officially recorded as a graveyard in Chaudhary Sarai. This ultimatum was announced by officials on Wednesday.
Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh, during his visit to the contested site, delivered a notice threatening legal action if the orders were ignored. The adminstration insists the land, due for burial purposes, not host any other structures such as mosques.
Counterclaims emerged from Mohammad Sultan of the shrine committee, who asserts that the site is historic, tied to ancestors, and should remain accessible to worshippers of all communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
