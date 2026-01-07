Left Menu

Crisis in Aleppo: Civilians Flee Amid Escalating Tensions

Fierce clashes have erupted in Aleppo, Syria, between government forces and Kurdish fighters, causing thousands of civilians to flee. This has resulted in several deaths and worsened the deadlock between Damascus and the Kurdish authorities, raising concerns about further escalation and potential Turkish involvement.

  Syria

Fierce fighting has reignited in Aleppo, Syria, as clashes between government forces and Kurdish fighters persist for a second consecutive day, leaving civilians caught in the crossfire. The renewed violence has sparked a mass exodus from the city, with thousands fleeing to safety amid the escalating conflict.

The conflict, described as growing deadlier, traces back to an exchange of shellings on Tuesday, which resulted in the deaths of several individuals, including women and a child. As Wednesday unfolded, hostilities continued to intensify, leading to additional casualties and scores injured, according to local reports.

In response, Syrian authorities have established humanitarian corridors, facilitating the mass evacuation of civilians from embattled neighborhoods. The clashes highlight ongoing tensions between Kurdish forces and the Syrian government, as both sides accuse each other of impeding peace efforts.

