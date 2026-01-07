Left Menu

China and Pakistan Pledge to Intensify Cooperation in Security Amid Terror Threats

China has expressed its readiness to strengthen collaboration with Pakistan in combating terrorism and telecom crime. This comes as a response to repeated attacks on Chinese nationals involved in infrastructure projects in Pakistan, which have heightened tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:12 IST
China and Pakistan Pledge to Intensify Cooperation in Security Amid Terror Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has declared its commitment to enhancing cooperation with Pakistan to combat terrorism and telecom crime. The announcement was made by Wang Xiaohong, China's public security minister, during a meeting with Pakistan's interior and counter-narcotics minister in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang emphasized the importance of addressing the various risks and challenges to protect national security and maintain social stability in both countries, according to a statement from his ministry.

This move comes in response to persistent attacks on Chinese nationals working on infrastructure projects in Pakistan funded by China, which have significantly strained relations between the two countries in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

