Mamata announces protest rally on Friday against ED raids on I-PAC; alleges political targeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a protest rally on Friday against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches on political consultancy firm I-PAC's office and its director Pratik Jain's residence, claiming such actions by central agencies are politically motivated ahead of elections.

Assembly polls in the state are likely to take place after a couple of months.

Speaking at the inauguration of a transit camp at Babughat for the Gangasagar Mela here on Thursday, Banerjee said, ''If they attack us over SIR, make out a false case against me or try to steal our documents, should I not try to resist such attempts?'' She added, ''They have stolen everything, all data, SIR list,'' referring to Thursday's ED raids, claiming that such activities of the central agencies ''take place before the elections''.

Challenging the Centre over the searches, she said, ''Tomorrow I will lead a protest rally from Jadavpur 8B bus stand to Hazra crossing.'' Asking people to participate in the over 5-km long rally, Banerjee said that she will definitely respond if she is attacked.

The ED on Thursday conducted searches at the office of I-PAC and the home of its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

The I-PAC's office in Salt Lake and Jain's house on Loudon Street were among about 10 premises, including four in Delhi, raided by the federal probe agency in the presence of paramilitary teams.

Stating that her government had laid the foundation of a bridge over Muriganga river to connect Sagar Island, where the Gangasagar Mela takes place, with the mainland, the chief minister claimed that the Centre does not provide any funds for the fair despite requesting for 10 years.

The chief minister said the nearly 5-km long four-lane bridge being built at a cost of Rs 1,670 crore will be completed within two to three years.

''They give everything for Kumbh Mela, but not a single paisa here,'' Banerjee said.

''They indulge in attacks not only against our party (TMC), but also against our government,'' Banerjee said.

''Insaniyat aur insaaf ke liye hamara ladai jari rahega (Our fight for humanity and justice will continue),'' she said.

Stating that she works for all people of all faiths, she said, ''Swami Vivekananda said religion is not to divide but to bring together all.'' Taking a dig at the saffron party, she said, ''This is not their Swamiji, but the Swamiji of all Indians.'' Banerjee maintained that she does not give credence to those who divide people in the name of religion.

