Tragic Loss: Three-Year-Old Found in Wheat Field

A tragic discovery unfolded on Wednesday as the body of a missing three-year-old girl was found in a field near her home, police reported. Identified as Himani, the young victim disappeared from her Bhainsa village residence on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement and forest officials arrived at the scene, located about one kilometer away from her house, where they suspect a wild animal might have attacked the child. This possibility is currently under investigation as her body is sent for a post-mortem examination.

Circle Officer Deepak Singh indicated that the circumstances surrounding Himani's untimely death remain unclear, and authorities are actively pursuing leads to uncover the truth.

