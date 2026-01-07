Delhi Encroachment: MCD Clears Illegal Land Occupations
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted an encroachment removal drive at Ramleela Ground, eliminating over 36,000 sq ft of illegally occupied land. The initiative followed a court order due to lack of ownership proof by involved parties, including Delhi Waqf Board and others. Hearings were held with concerned stakeholders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced on Wednesday the removal of encroachments near Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque, discovering no ownership beyond the land identified in a 1940 lease deed.
A court-ordered drive at Ramleela Ground cleared over 36,000 sq ft of illegal structures, including a banquet hall and commercial buildings.
Personal hearings with involved parties, such as the Delhi Waqf Board, confirmed the absence of valid ownership claims, prompting the clearing action as per Delhi High Court directives.
