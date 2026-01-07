Delhi Encroachment: MCD Clears Illegal Land Occupations

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced on Wednesday the removal of encroachments near Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque, discovering no ownership beyond the land identified in a 1940 lease deed.

A court-ordered drive at Ramleela Ground cleared over 36,000 sq ft of illegal structures, including a banquet hall and commercial buildings.

Personal hearings with involved parties, such as the Delhi Waqf Board, confirmed the absence of valid ownership claims, prompting the clearing action as per Delhi High Court directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)