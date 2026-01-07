Left Menu

Delhi Encroachment: MCD Clears Illegal Land Occupations

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted an encroachment removal drive at Ramleela Ground, eliminating over 36,000 sq ft of illegally occupied land. The initiative followed a court order due to lack of ownership proof by involved parties, including Delhi Waqf Board and others. Hearings were held with concerned stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:34 IST
Delhi Encroachment: MCD Clears Illegal Land Occupations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced on Wednesday the removal of encroachments near Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque, discovering no ownership beyond the land identified in a 1940 lease deed.

A court-ordered drive at Ramleela Ground cleared over 36,000 sq ft of illegal structures, including a banquet hall and commercial buildings.

Personal hearings with involved parties, such as the Delhi Waqf Board, confirmed the absence of valid ownership claims, prompting the clearing action as per Delhi High Court directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North India's Enchanting Winter Wonderland: Tourists Revel in Kullu's Snowy Embrace

North India's Enchanting Winter Wonderland: Tourists Revel in Kullu's Snowy ...

 India
2
Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

 Nepal
3
Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra: Police.

Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund ...

 India
4
CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026