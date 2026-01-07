U.S. Coast Guard Seizes Russian-Flagged Tanker

A Russian-flagged tanker with ties to Venezuela is now under the control of the U.S. Coast Guard, according to a U.S. official speaking to Reuters anonymously on Wednesday.

The operation reportedly involved U.S. Special Forces, who have since departed from the vessel after its seizure.

No further details about the circumstances or reasons for the seizure were provided, as the official cited anonymity to discuss the sensitive operation.

