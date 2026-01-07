U.S. Coast Guard Seizes Russian-Flagged Tanker
A Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged tanker has been seized by the U.S. Coast Guard. A U.S. official, speaking anonymously, disclosed that U.S. Special Forces were part of the operation, but they have since departed from the vessel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
A Russian-flagged tanker with ties to Venezuela is now under the control of the U.S. Coast Guard, according to a U.S. official speaking to Reuters anonymously on Wednesday.
The operation reportedly involved U.S. Special Forces, who have since departed from the vessel after its seizure.
No further details about the circumstances or reasons for the seizure were provided, as the official cited anonymity to discuss the sensitive operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Seizure: U.S. Naval Forces Board Russian-Flagged Tanker
US Escalates Sanctions with Venezuela-linked Oil Tanker Seizures
Tensions Rise Over U.S. Seizure of Russian Oil Tanker
High Seas Tension: U.S. Attempts Seizure of Russian-Tanker in Global Oil Power Play
Anglo-American Operation Seizes Russian Oil Tanker