Left Menu

U.S. Coast Guard Seizes Russian-Flagged Tanker

A Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged tanker has been seized by the U.S. Coast Guard. A U.S. official, speaking anonymously, disclosed that U.S. Special Forces were part of the operation, but they have since departed from the vessel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:47 IST
U.S. Coast Guard Seizes Russian-Flagged Tanker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A Russian-flagged tanker with ties to Venezuela is now under the control of the U.S. Coast Guard, according to a U.S. official speaking to Reuters anonymously on Wednesday.

The operation reportedly involved U.S. Special Forces, who have since departed from the vessel after its seizure.

No further details about the circumstances or reasons for the seizure were provided, as the official cited anonymity to discuss the sensitive operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

 Nepal
2
Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra: Police.

Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund ...

 India
3
CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

 India
4
Response submitted by X detailed but not adequate: Govt sources to PTI on Grok AI obscene content issue.

Response submitted by X detailed but not adequate: Govt sources to PTI on Gr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026