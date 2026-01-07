Congress Revamps Legal Cell to Fortify Legal Battles Nationwide

The Congress party is taking decisive steps to enhance its legal capacity by forming specialized legal task forces across district and state levels. This significant push, spearheaded by Abhishek Singhvi, aims to bolster the party's legal representation in crucial cases.

Singhvi, chairman of Congress's legal, RTI, and human rights department, announced the formation of a directory of legal members nationwide, with state chairpersons leading these efforts. A rapid response team will also be deployed at the state level, featuring senior legal professionals ready to advocate for the party.

In a bid to encourage young talent, Congress will involve individuals aged 21 to 30 in internships with MPs, with plans to extend this to MLAs if successful. This initiative underscores the party's commitment to fortifying its legal operations both at grassroots and national levels.

