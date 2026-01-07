Left Menu

Congress Revamps Legal Cell to Fortify Legal Battles Nationwide

The Congress party is strengthening its legal cell by establishing task forces of lawyers at district and state levels. Under the leadership of Abhishek Singhvi, the initiative includes forming directories, appointing state chairpersons, and involving young legal professionals to support the party's legal endeavors across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:54 IST
Congress Revamps Legal Cell to Fortify Legal Battles Nationwide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is taking decisive steps to enhance its legal capacity by forming specialized legal task forces across district and state levels. This significant push, spearheaded by Abhishek Singhvi, aims to bolster the party's legal representation in crucial cases.

Singhvi, chairman of Congress's legal, RTI, and human rights department, announced the formation of a directory of legal members nationwide, with state chairpersons leading these efforts. A rapid response team will also be deployed at the state level, featuring senior legal professionals ready to advocate for the party.

In a bid to encourage young talent, Congress will involve individuals aged 21 to 30 in internships with MPs, with plans to extend this to MLAs if successful. This initiative underscores the party's commitment to fortifying its legal operations both at grassroots and national levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emotional Reunions: Supreme Court Bail Releases 2020 Delhi Riots Accused

Emotional Reunions: Supreme Court Bail Releases 2020 Delhi Riots Accused

 India
2
Winter Woes: Europe's Snow and Ice Chaos

Winter Woes: Europe's Snow and Ice Chaos

 Global
3
Delhi Police Register FIR Over Controversial JNU Protest Slogans

Delhi Police Register FIR Over Controversial JNU Protest Slogans

 India
4
Thrilling Day at Bengaluru Open: Upsets and Triumphs Galore

Thrilling Day at Bengaluru Open: Upsets and Triumphs Galore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026