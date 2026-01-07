Left Menu

Telangana High Court Grants Stay on CAT Order: Joshi's Appointment Under Scrutiny

The Telangana High Court has granted an interim stay on a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that quashed the appointment of Jaiteerth R Joshi as Director General of BrahMos. The CAT had directed a reconsideration of Naidu's claim. Joshi argues his selection followed due process, challenging the tribunal's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:41 IST
Telangana High Court Grants Stay on CAT Order: Joshi's Appointment Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court has temporarily halted a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) ruling that invalidated Jaiteerth R Joshi's appointment as Director General of BrahMos. This decision came after petitions filed by Joshi and the Union Government challenging the CAT's directive to reassess Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu's claim to the position.

Originally, the CAT had quashed Joshi's appointment and ordered a reconsideration, bringing Naidu's qualifications into the spotlight. Joshi contends that his selection adhered to the process and eligibility criteria, criticizing the tribunal for overstepping its authority by ordering the consideration of other candidates beyond Naidu.

Joshi's legal team argues against a judicial review of the high-powered committee's decision appointing him, emphasizing his suitability over mere seniority. They maintain that the appointment process was robust, resulting in the selection of Joshi from three eligible candidates. Naidu, however, questions the consideration of his credentials and accolades in the decision-making process.

TRENDING

1
Alaska Airlines' Historic Boeing Order Fuels Expansion Plans

Alaska Airlines' Historic Boeing Order Fuels Expansion Plans

 Global
2
Fortifying Ayodhya: High-Tech Security Hub Launched Near Ram Temple

Fortifying Ayodhya: High-Tech Security Hub Launched Near Ram Temple

 India
3
Stalin vs BJP: Tamil Nadu's Political Battle Heats Up

Stalin vs BJP: Tamil Nadu's Political Battle Heats Up

 India
4
BRS Corporators Shift Allegiances as Political Drama Unfolds in Khammam

BRS Corporators Shift Allegiances as Political Drama Unfolds in Khammam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026