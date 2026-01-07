Telangana High Court Grants Stay on CAT Order: Joshi's Appointment Under Scrutiny

The Telangana High Court has temporarily halted a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) ruling that invalidated Jaiteerth R Joshi's appointment as Director General of BrahMos. This decision came after petitions filed by Joshi and the Union Government challenging the CAT's directive to reassess Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu's claim to the position.

Originally, the CAT had quashed Joshi's appointment and ordered a reconsideration, bringing Naidu's qualifications into the spotlight. Joshi contends that his selection adhered to the process and eligibility criteria, criticizing the tribunal for overstepping its authority by ordering the consideration of other candidates beyond Naidu.

Joshi's legal team argues against a judicial review of the high-powered committee's decision appointing him, emphasizing his suitability over mere seniority. They maintain that the appointment process was robust, resulting in the selection of Joshi from three eligible candidates. Naidu, however, questions the consideration of his credentials and accolades in the decision-making process.